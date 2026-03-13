Matthew Hayden tips T20 cricket to reach 300 as World Cup shatters batting records

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking on Star Sports after lifting the trophy, had mentioned getting to 300 in a match being one of the things they would like to do. (AP Photo)

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, freshly appointed as batting coach of the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season, says a team score of 300 in T20 cricket is inevitable — and could come as soon as the next few weeks.

Hayden made the prediction on the Australian podcast All Over Bar the Cricket alongside James Brayshaw and Greg Blewett, in the wake of a 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that rewrote the batting record books. India alone posted three scores above 250 across the tournament, including 255 in Sunday’s final against New Zealand — the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup decider.