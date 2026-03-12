Matthew Hayden compares Sanju Samson’s 97 against West Indies to Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007 ODI World Cup final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Adam Gilchrist, during the 2007 World Cup, had a lean patch before unleashing his destructive abilities in the final, scoring 149 runs from just 104 deliveries. The innings laid the foundation for Australia’s win. His partner in crime in the opening slot, Matthew Hayden, who, alongside Gilchrist, tormented the opposition sides in that World Cup, revealed that Sanju Samson’s innings during the game against the West Indies, when he slammed 97, reminded him of Gilchrist’s innings in the final.
“We’ve watched Sanju Samson now in the IPL for 10 years. He has just lacked that consistency for an opener or No.3. He has floated around the order. But he just hit his stride in an unbelievable game at the Eden Gardens. Just the way he was able to effortlessly ball strike, it reminded me a bit of Gilly (Gilchrist),” Hayden said during the All over the bar cricket youtube channel.
“Gilly didn’t really turn up in the World Cup in the West Indies (2007), and suddenly, in the final against Sri Lanka, he turns up and gets a big hundred. He’s just that dangerous, Sanju. And with Sanju at the top, there is just everything to gain,” he added.
However, it was not always easy for Samson. He was not part of the plans at the start of the world cup though in the squad. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking to The Indian Express, revealed the conversation between him and Samson when the latter was not part of the team.
“Sanju came with a lot going for him — a keeper who can bat at the top. I remember he came to me once and asked: “Just tell me what you want from me in this team.” We said: we want the same Sanju Samson we’ve seen tear attacks apart. And then he told the whole team — we will keep playing what the team wants before what we want. Only then will we achieve something special,” Surya said to this publication.
“When he was not playing I told him: this is a difficult phase but you have to take it in stride. If God has written something for you, you will get it. He was preparing himself — if the opportunity comes, grab it, and the whole world will witness it,” he added.
