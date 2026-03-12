Matthew Hayden compares Sanju Samson’s 97 against West Indies to Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007 ODI World Cup final

Adam Gilchrist, during the 2007 World Cup, had a lean patch before unleashing his destructive abilities in the final, scoring 149 runs from just 104 deliveries. The innings laid the foundation for Australia’s win. His partner in crime in the opening slot, Matthew Hayden, who, alongside Gilchrist, tormented the opposition sides in that World Cup, revealed that Sanju Samson’s innings during the game against the West Indies, when he slammed 97, reminded him of Gilchrist’s innings in the final.

“We’ve watched Sanju Samson now in the IPL for 10 years. He has just lacked that consistency for an opener or No.3. He has floated around the order. But he just hit his stride in an unbelievable game at the Eden Gardens. Just the way he was able to effortlessly ball strike, it reminded me a bit of Gilly (Gilchrist),” Hayden said during the All over the bar cricket youtube channel.