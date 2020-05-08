‘I’ll give anything you want in life’: Matthew Hayden recalls MS Dhoni’s reaction to mongoose bat

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Matthew Hayden raises his mongoose bat in IPL. (Source: IPL/File Photo) Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Matthew Hayden raises his mongoose bat in IPL. (Source: IPL/File Photo)

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden created a new sensation, when he first introduced the ‘mongoose bat’ in the Indian Premier League, almost a decade ago. The bat used by the former Chennai Super Kings batsman featured a long handle, which decreased the striking surface in order to maximise the effect of the bottom hand.

However, in a recent chapter on CSK’s live interaction with presenter Rupha Ramani, Hayden recalled an incident when team skipper MS Dhoni was skeptical about the use of it.

Hayden in the video revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman had asked him not to use it. “I’ll (Dhoni) give you anything you want in life, to not use this bat! Please do not use this bat,” Hayden said.

Hayden, however, then assured his captain that he’s confident about the striking power of the bat and had done his homework pretty well.

“I’ve been using this bat for practice for about a year and a half and when it hits the middle of the bat it goes 20 metres further,” the left-handed batsman further said in the video.

“I wasn’t going to put my franchise on risk by performing badly because of the bat. I had done my homework.”

“It was a courageous decision to use it and believed it was going to make my game better. On a couple of occasions, I used it, I loved it, it was fun,” the Aussie great added.

Earlier last month, Hayden’s former CSK teammate Suresh Raina had described the former’s 93-run knock against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) as his favourite innings of the tournament.

Chasing 186 against Delhi in IPL 2010, Hayden had then played a blistering knock of 93 runs from 43 deliveries, with seven sixes and nine fours.

“I want to say one good inning of yours against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid,” Raina explained.

“We have a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I’m gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me,” he added.

