What links Matthew Hayden to khara sing, roasted peanuts of Gujarat

Parthiv Patel introduces Indian street chaat to the Gujarat Titans batting coach in a franchise video, by joking about the Gujarati travel habit of packing one suitcase for clothes, and one for food. The second-place Titans onboarded the big, beefy World champ Australian opener earlier this season to bring muscle to their batters. But something else besides the coach’s salary drew Hayden to India’s western state.

“One thing I like about Gujarat — because my father was a peanut farmer — is the quality of peanuts (sengdana) here,” Hayden told Parthiv. The extreme western state is known for its tasty Khara Sing from Bharuch, as well as Jumbo and Kadak roasted peanuts, which are Godzilla-sized nuts.

But on the main course, when Patel invited Haydos was street chaat, that grew on Mumbai’s chowpatys. Hayden would do his finest hat tips to Messrs Mehigan, Calombaris and Preston, the OG MasterChef judges. For Sev Puri, he would say, “I don’t need any kind of invitation for chaat. It’s crunchy, it’s slightly sweet, with bitterness of tomato, sweetness of the onion.”

Patel would recall how Haydos, a competent chef himself, had invited the Indian to his home in Brisbane and made yellow daal and paneer butter masala for him. “In 2010 driving from Dharamshala to Chandigarh, Haydos actually took over the entire dhaba and made big rotis in that big tandoor,” Patel would recall.

“I love the aaloo parathas at any dhaba, with pickle and ghee must be there. Breakfast in India are magnificent,” the Aussie added.

Chomping into Dahi batata puri, he would say, “I really like dahi and potato. It’s crispy outside and that soft centre of dahi.”

It was cue for Patel to recall how Hayden too had a crackling, even scary exterior, but was gentle within. Patel recalled an incident from a dozen years ago. “2004, day game in Brisbane. Haydos was smashing us. He got a 100 and then he got out, caught behind. I wasn’t even playing in XI. I was just carrying drinks. And Hayden was walking back to dressing room,” he narrated.

“I had a fierce temper” Hayden interjected.

Story continues below this ad

The tall burly Aussie might’ve been angry because he got out, just before the win. Patel would add, “Me carrying drinks made him angrier because when passing him I just said ‘Ho Ho’. Brisbane has this tunnel and on my return I saw Haydos stood there with arms outstretched, and said, “if you ever do this again, I will punch your face.” I disappeared from under his arms and ran away.”

Cue for the third chaat that was carted in –

Ragda pattice. Haydos would comment, “That’s just one big potato party. Never had it before….In Gujarat I had jalebi and faafda.”

A second helping of sev Puri meant the Aussie had liked it best. “The essence of what I love about this is textures. Crunchy Sev, then sweet soft dahi, it’s just cool on your palate.”

When Sukha bhel was brought in, Parthiv would says sukha means rice puff (it actually means dry).

Story continues below this ad

“This is a little…dry preparation,” Hayden would say, not quite smitten that much.