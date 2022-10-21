scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Matthew Hayden gets emotional as Pakistan’s World T20 team drops in at his Melbourne home

Matthew Hayden hosted a dinner for the Pakistan cricket team at his Brisbane, Queensland, home.

Matthew Hayden hosted dinner for Pakistani team in Brisbane. (Screengrab)

Pakistan’s team mentor and batting coach Matthew Hayden hosted dinner for the Pakistan cricket team at his Brisbane, Queensland, home.

Pakistan cricket team spent an evening at their team mentor Matthew Hayden’s house.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Pakistani cricketers can be seen enjoying the food and having a good time. Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar was also one of the guests and he can be seen having a long chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the team’s batting coach Mohammad Yusuf, and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

“I feel very very special today at the Hayden household to welcome you all. We welcome you in our house which also means we welcome you in our hearts as well,” said an emotional Hayden.

“I have had a few moments like this over the last couple of days where I feel enormous gratitude and appreciation for our greatest game of all — that’s cricket.

It starts with brotherhood, then it extends to family, and then it extends to countries and that’s cricket. It os such a beautiful part of our life,” he added.

Hayden has been named as Pakistan’s team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second time, having previously guided them in the 2021 edition.

Hayden joined the Pakistan team in Brisbane on 15 October, the day they arrived from Christchurch after the completion of the New Zealand T20I tri-series.

Pakistan has played two warm-up games – against England and Afghanistan – before their tournament opener against India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

