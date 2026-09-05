Why Hayden believes Dinesh Karthik would be ‘really good choice’ as CSK coach

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting coach mentor and former Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik can be a good choice for the Chennai franchise after the departure of Fleming. (File)

After Stephen Fleming ended his long-term association with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year to join England as head coach, the five-time IPL winners are still without a head coach. While names like former England captain Eoin Morgan are doing the rounds, former Australian opener and CSK star Matthew Hayden has once again batted for Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik for the CSK role, pointing at Karthik’s local connection with Chennai being the biggest factor.

“Well, I feel like Dinesh Karthik would be a really good choice for CSK. He has been kind of under the tutelage of other world-class coaches, including names like Andy Flower, for example, who have had very successful playing and coaching careers. But being a local Tamil boy, I feel like that is a really important piece. It’s not a must have, but for Tamil Nadu cricket in particular, I just felt like CSK has always been backed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. So I feel like some local flavour would be the next best step for CSK,” Hayden said while speaking on Wisden Cricket podcast.