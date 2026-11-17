With Usman Khawaja alleging in his autobiography Sabr that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew that sandpaper was being used on the ball in the 2018 Newlands Test match against South Africa, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Sunday that there is no need for a reinvestigation of the incident. Cricket Australia has conducted an enquiry over the incident and had banned captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after Bancroft was seen on TV using sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 Newlands Test. Warner had backed Khawaja’s version of events and also called Cricket Australia investigation a ‘shoddy investigation ’, followed by Chadd Sayers, the 12th man in the Newlands Test, too supporting Khawaja’s version. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes there will be a trust issue in Australian cricket, and there is a need to ask specific questions and identify any grounds for further enquiry.

“Whether it’s with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, I think we need to ask specific questions and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry, and then proceed with a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved.I feel that it’s very necessary that if Cape Town was to be able to be put behind us and now we we understand Port Elizabeth, there has to be some ownership over the process and reconciliation is never going to be there for as long as there’s questionable marks over integrity and trust. And nothing that I’ve seen happen over the last week has made me feel any more content.You know, so it’s unimaginable to think that the game can’t actually get itself into a position where it at least understand a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter and then come up with some sort of process that entitles, you know, not only the current players, but also the players that were involved in that series, who have now subsequently required David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to have their say in official capacity, and the other three that have come out in support as well. I think as long as that gate remains open, there will be a distrust issue,” said Hayden on Star Sports show ‘Sandpapergate, the unsettled debate’.

Post Khawaja’s allegations last week, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins held a lengthy press conference on Friday. Cummins termed Khawaja’s allegations as ‘100% wrong’ and ‘complete and utter nonsense’ and shared that Khawaja’s version of the events of the Sandpaper Gate was not accurate. Cummins, along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon, had issued a joint statement denying any prior knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper ball-tampering plot in South Africa in 2021. Hayden spoke about how he takes Khawaja’s account seriously as well as Cummins’ detail seriously, but the recent questions have reopened the questions of accountability. “I do remain optimistic about Australian cricket and its capacity to learn. But I think the fundamental question here is, what was damaged and why is it relevant? And it’s as simple as this. It’s because when integrity is broken, trust then gets damaged, and all of these new accounts have just reopened the questions of accountability. So supporters, in my opinion, really deserve clear answers. Eight years passing doesn’t automatically resolve the hurt or the disagreement. So when it comes to the account itself, I don’t really necessarily want to take sides here. I think I take Usman’s account seriously; I take Pat’s denial seriously. And because I wasn’t in that dressing room, we need to distinguish what someone’s personally witnessed from what they actually believe others knew. And I can, however, condemn what has happened without pretending I can settle every dispute on the facts,” added Hayden.

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On Sunday, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg had spoken about the cricketing body’s stand on the issue.

“There’s absolutely no benefit in going back. That’s the clear position of the CA board. I think it’s time we’ve got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under previous leadership back in 2018. And you know, trying to second-guess decisions from a previous time, or assessing through the prism of hindsight, it’s not something we want to do. We have said we’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we’ve received; that includes what we’ve seen from Usman, and our position hasn’t changed on that. I don’t see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this. I don’t think there’s anything that can be gained from that.” Greenberg had told SEN Radio.