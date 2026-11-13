Matt Henry’s 6/27 helps New Zealand thrash India by 244 runs

Matt Henry’s fire-breathing 6/27 spell from 9.4 overs bundled out India for 89 runs. The Kiwi seamer, playing his first game of the series, has picked up three wickets in his first over; his victims were Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, all falling for ducks, and from there on, the chase of 334 was too far-fetched for India.

Opener Will Young exploited India’s bowling and fielding frailties to compile a well-structured 125, but the tourists made a late comeback to restrict New Zealand to 333 in the fourth ODI.

Young and his opening partner Tim Seifert (58, 48 balls) gave an excellent start to the home team on a batting-friendly deck, adding 85 runs in 12 overs.