Matt Henry ruled out of remaining T20Is vs India

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry will not take any further part in their ongoing T20I series and will now be seen in the subsequent ODI series between the two sides, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday. Henry bowled only two overs in Saturday’s second T20I before leaving the field. Fellow fast bowler Lockie Ferguson also left the field and will not play in the third T20I in Wellington.

“Matt Henry will remain in Christchurch and assemble with the ODI squad on November 2 in Auckland,” said New Zealand Cricket in its statement. “Lockie Ferguson will depart to Auckland today and re-join the squad for the final two T20Is at Eden Park and Seddon Park respectively.”