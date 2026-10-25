Matt Henry ruled out of remaining T20Is vs India

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry will not take any further part in their ongoing T20I series and will now be seen in the subsequent ODI series between the two sides, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday. Henry bowled only two overs in Saturday’s second T20I before leaving the field. Fellow fast bowler Lockie Ferguson also left the field and will not play in the third T20I in Wellington.
“Matt Henry will remain in Christchurch and assemble with the ODI squad on November 2 in Auckland,” said New Zealand Cricket in its statement. “Lockie Ferguson will depart to Auckland today and re-join the squad for the final two T20Is at Eden Park and Seddon Park respectively.”
NZC also said that fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, yet to feature in this series, will play the third T20I but after that remain Wellington to turn up for Canterbury in a Ford Trophy game. It means he will miss the last two T20Is but will return for the ODI series.
“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” said New Zealand head coach Rob Walter. “We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up.”
New Zealand are trailing the two-match series 2-0. India won the first T20I by chasing down a target of 226. Their victory in the second T20I was even more stunning with the visitors behind well behind the hosts during much of their chase before Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned it around in the end. Both matches were held in Christchurch.
The third T20I will be held in Wellington, followed by the fourt in Auckland. The series will be concluded in Hamilton. This will be followed by a five-match ODI series starting on November 4, followed by a two-match Test series starting on November 19.