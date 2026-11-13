Trauma at Tauranga: Matt Henry takes 6 wickets, NZ bowl India out for 89

Six minutes and 49 seconds.

By convention, ODI cricket, the sport’s middle child, is meant to span approximately 465 minutes, should the day be an ordinary one. Friday at Tauranga held not an iota of the ordinary. In an extraordinary first over from Matt Henry, which lasted six minutes and 49 seconds, India lost all of their three batting stalwarts — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer before they could even get off the mark. At about 6.50PM local time, India walked into the Bay Oval dressing room believing, by their captain Shreyas Iyer’s own admission, that they “would be cruising through the chase” of 334. Had they cruised, India would have recorded their highest successful ODI chase in this part of the world. Records were indeed made, but of a different sort: Iyer’s men folded for 89 and lost by 244 runs — their second-biggest ODI defeat in terms of runs.

Officially, the innings lasted 160 deliveries, yet 154 of them were academic. Matt Henry inflicted damage of unprecedented scale in the very first over — the statement having statistical proof. He had been India’s nemesis in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, and though the stakes were lower here, the performance rose higher still.

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First came an outswinger that left Rohit Sharma at his wit’s end. He edged to Finn Allen at first slip, lodging his first ODI golden duck in fourteen years. Virat Kohli followed for a duck three balls later, and might have gone golden as well, had another outswinger not missed his edge by a hair’s breadth. Taking the ball away from the right-hander, however, was not the only trick up Henry’s sleeve, as Kohli learnt minutes later.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP) New Zealand’s Matt Henry, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP)

On the penultimate ball of the over came a nip-backer, and the stroke Kohli offered would have convinced anyone that a novice, not ODI cricket’s second-highest run-scorer, stood at the crease. Castled, stumps shattered, a flummoxed expression: the usual script followed.

Henry still had one card to play — his last leaf. Iyer was pinned on the pads, just above the knee roll, by another inswinger. Kumar Dharmasena was determined to keep his hands tucked, until his hand was forced by technology.

India were 0/3 after one over. Before Friday, their ODI history stretched across 1,087 matches and 52 years, a sample so vast as to suggest we live in an age of post-cricket, where everything that could have been seen, has been seen. Welcome, Matt Henry. India had never before been 0/3 after the first over.

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The burden fell upon Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. For Gaikwad, in only his fourth overseas ODI, inexperience showed in the manner of his going: a nothing shot at a Kyle Jamieson delivery that took the edge and nestled in the hands of Michael Bracewell at second slip. Jamieson might have had a second, and Axar Patel might have joined Rohit and Kohli on the roll of ducks, but Nick Kelly averted both by putting down a dolly at point.

Amid the collective flailing, one individual agenda was at least served. Ishan would not have been out in the middle but for the Test stalwarts’ early departure to acclimatise with the red cherry. His 27 from 53 balls was less a devil-may-care assault on the improbable chase than a statement of intent and belonging ahead of next year’s World Cup. It took the home captain, Mitchell Santner, turning back to Henry for a second spell to end it. With his first ball back, a nip-backer married to awkward bounce rattled both Ishan and the triad of composite plastic sticks behind him. Everything thereafter was merely an extension of agony for India as Henry headed home with figures of 6/27.

Earlier, the hosts rode Will Young’s 125 to post a 333-run total. Young might have fallen in the second over, off Auqib Nabi, but Rohit shelled a regulation chance at slip, and Ishan grassed another casual one the very next ball.

For the first 11 overs, Young sat contentedly as a passenger princess, witnessing Tim Seifert’s batting explosives, and also his expletives, the keeper-batter having fallen into an altercation with Gurnoor Brar. The seamer had the last laugh in the 12th over, with an elaborate send-off planned, thwarted only by the pacifist Kohli.

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India enjoyed a brief revival when Patel and Nabi removed Kelly and Dean Foxcroft in quick succession, but a 90-run fourth-wicket stand between Young, who turns 34 in a few days, and Allen restored New Zealand’s course. India pegged them back over the last 15 overs, which yielded only 91 runs. As it turned out, even that was more than India’s batters could collectively muster.

Brief scores: New Zealand 333 in 50 overs (Will Young 125; Axar Patel 2/39) beat India 89 in 26.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 27; Matt Henry 6/27) by 244 runs.

Stats

244 runs: India’s second-biggest ODI defeat by runs.

0/3 after the first over: A first for India in ODI history spanning 52 years.

89 all out: India’s sixth-lowest ODI total, and their lowest in 15 years.

9/4: joint-lowest score for the loss of India’s first four wickets in ODIs.

Ro 0, Ko 0: Ducks in the same ODI for the pair for only the second time.