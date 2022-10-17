scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

That looked horrible: Matthew Wade on the Mark Wood run-in

"If they had appealed and I saw it on the replay, so be it, I would have walked off the ground, there's not much I could do about it," Wade added.

ENG AUSMatthew Wade seemingly obstructed Mark Wood. (Screengrab)

Australia’s Mathew Wade admitted that his recent run-in with Mark Wood during the 1st T20I against England looked horrible.

The incident happened in the third ball of the 17th over of Australia’s chase of 209 when England pacer Mark Wood bowled a shortish delivery and Wade subsequently top-edged it. However, as the ball went straight up – both the bowler and the keeper came rushing forward to grab it. But Wood was blocked by Wade.

Replays showed his left arm coming across in front of Wood’s face, thus rendering him helpless. The ball could have also rolled back onto the stumps as well. The umpires got together and had a chat but decided to let it pass and did not comply with the obstructing field rule.

Now, speaking to The The Unplayable Podcast, the southpaw said that he has been dazed by the top edge hitting his helmet before going up in the air. “Then I wasn’t sure if I was going to get run out or where the actual ball was. It all just happened literally like that. And then the next minute, I was on the ground, looked up and the ball was like coming down. If I had a conscious thought of doing it, then I’d be regrettable for doing it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...Premium
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition

“If they had appealed and I saw it on the replay, so be it, I would have walked off the ground, there’s not much I could do about it,” he added.

On the other hand, Butler after the game when asked about not appealing he said he did not look at the incident either he was looking at the ball. “ I didn’t really see what happened,”

“We’ve only just got to Australia too so I thought, just carry on in the game.” the England white-ball skipper added. England ultimately won the game by eight runs and the series by 2-0.

Advertisement

England will meet Australia again in T20 World Cup on October 28 at MCG.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:41:06 pm
Next Story

Govt suspends senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, accused of rape in Andaman and Nicobar: MHA.

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 17: Latest News