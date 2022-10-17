That looked horrible: Matthew Wade on the Mark Wood run-in

Australia’s Mathew Wade admitted that his recent run-in with Mark Wood during the 1st T20I against England looked horrible.

The incident happened in the third ball of the 17th over of Australia’s chase of 209 when England pacer Mark Wood bowled a shortish delivery and Wade subsequently top-edged it. However, as the ball went straight up – both the bowler and the keeper came rushing forward to grab it. But Wood was blocked by Wade.

Replays showed his left arm coming across in front of Wood’s face, thus rendering him helpless. The ball could have also rolled back onto the stumps as well. The umpires got together and had a chat but decided to let it pass and did not comply with the obstructing field rule.

Now, speaking to The The Unplayable Podcast, the southpaw said that he has been dazed by the top edge hitting his helmet before going up in the air. “Then I wasn’t sure if I was going to get run out or where the actual ball was. It all just happened literally like that. And then the next minute, I was on the ground, looked up and the ball was like coming down. If I had a conscious thought of doing it, then I’d be regrettable for doing it.”

“If they had appealed and I saw it on the replay, so be it, I would have walked off the ground, there’s not much I could do about it,” he added.

On the other hand, Butler after the game when asked about not appealing he said he did not look at the incident either he was looking at the ball. “ I didn’t really see what happened,”

“We’ve only just got to Australia too so I thought, just carry on in the game.” the England white-ball skipper added. England ultimately won the game by eight runs and the series by 2-0.

England will meet Australia again in T20 World Cup on October 28 at MCG.