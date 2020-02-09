Matthew Hayden bowling barefoot to Courtney Walsh’s moon-ball: Funny moments from Bushfire Bash

Mathew Hayden takes off his shoes before bowling (Source: Twitter) Mathew Hayden takes off his shoes before bowling (Source: Twitter)

The Bushfire Bash between Adam Gilchrist XI and Ricky Ponting XI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday was filled with vintage shots and hilarious moments. From umpire giving a no ball in the end intentionally despite Daniel Christian bowling a legal delivery to Nathan Lyon bowling in shorts to fill in for his coach Justin Langer, the Bushfire Bash was filled with moments like these.

COURTNEY WALSH’S MOON-BALL

Courtney Walsh got the wicket of former Australian Test opener Langer hitting the top of off stump but he fumbled against Ponting. The Windies great lost control of the ball as his delivery to Ponting bounced on the side pitch. Seeing the blooper from Walsh, the Aussie batsman ran towards the ball in an attempt to strike it but Gilchrist got hold of it.

PONTING’S ONE-HAND BOUNDARY

Ponting showed that he could still bat by hitting Walsh for three boundaries in the latter’s second over of the innings. One of those shots was a one-handed flick of the pads that went over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.

MATTHEW HAYDEN BOWLING BAREFOOT

Matthew Hayden, who has rarely been seen swinging his arms during his cricketing days, tried his luck with the ball on Sunday, that too in a bizarre fashion. The former Aussie cricketer seemed perturbed with the spikes he was wearing and decided to remove his shoes to bowl the six deliveries. He gave 12 runs from his over, which included two fours scored by Andrew Symonds.

WASIM AKRAM DENIED WICKET BY BIZARRE RULE

Wasim Akram worked his magic with a fuller delivery in the penultimate over of the match to beat Australian professional rugby player Cameron Smith. However, Akram was denied the wicket as Smith was facing his first ball and in Bushfire Bash, the batsman could not get out of the first delivery.

LAST BALL CONFUSION

Gilchrist XI needed 10 runs off the final ball with Nick Riewoldt on strike. Riewoldt scored a boundary off the last ball but to make the match more interesting the umpire signaled a no ball.

In the next delivery, Riewoldt played it along the ground but it went straight to the fielder in the deep. The intentional overthrow from the fielder also saw Smith and Riewoldt running hard between the wickets and at one point they were almost running towards the same end.

In the end, it was made clear that Ponting XI had won the match by one run.

