Matheesha Pathirana to miss IPL 2026 start through injury; Lockie Ferguson opts for paternity leave, to rejoin later

Joining a long list of pacers unavailable for the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson are set to miss the initial phase of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed on Friday that Pathirana, who was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a calf strain, is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will only be available from mid-April.

Pathirana sustained a calf injury during Sri Lanka’s 2026 T20 World Cup game against Australia and was helped off the field, appearing in only three games for Sri Lanka in the tournament.