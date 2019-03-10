Match-fixing a bigger crime than murder, says MS Dhoni in new Hotstar documentary

MS Dhoni talks about Chennai Super Kings’ return from the two-year ban that was imposed on them in a documentary. In a new trailer released on the streaming service, Dhoni says that match-fixing is a crime that he considers even worse than murder.

“The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder, it is match-fixing. The team was involved and even my name came up. It was a tough phase for us. Fans felt the punishment was harsh and the comeback was very emotional. And I always said what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he says in the trailer.

The trailer also features Dhoni’s CSK teammates Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Watson. It also includes a clip of a video of CSK’s victory parade in Chennai after their triumph last season.

Chennai Super Kings came back into the IPL from a two-year ban last season and went on to win their third title that season. Dhoni was in sensational form that year, scoring 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and finishing as the franchise’s third highest run scorer.

Watch how @msdhoni and a bunch of men in yellow jerseys wrote one of India's greatest comeback stories. #HotstarSpecials is proud to present #RoarOfTheLion. Trailer out. pic.twitter.com/nkWpV1EPnl — Hotstar Specials (@HotstarSpecials) 10 March 2019

CSK’s title defence starts on March 23 when they play their opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. After the IPL, Dhoni will be involved in his fourth World Cup campaign with the Indian team. He had first played the mega event under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid in 2007 and then led the team to victory in 2011. India were eliminated in the semi-final of the 2015 tournament.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and gave up captaincy in limited overs cricket in January 2017. He has remained a vital cog in Virat Kohli’s dressing room and has taken over the duties of giving instructions to bowlers whenever the Indian captain has been fielding in the deep.