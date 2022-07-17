scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Master craftsman: Twitterverse hails Babar Azam’s feat against Sri Lanka

Babar, who was playing his first test match in Sri Lanka scored his seventh hundred in a knock that lasted more than five hours in which he faced 244 deliveries, hit 11 fours and two sixes.

By: Sports Desk |
July 17, 2022 7:55:41 pm
PAK SLBabar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka. (Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said, “You cannot have a better innings than this one from Babar where he was under pressure on a turning pitch; He played with great patience and also formed the tail with Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali and Naseem Shah; Such an innings has not been witnessed for a while which was played under so much pressure on a spinning track and against a spinner like Jayasuriya”

Shahid Afridi tweeted, “Babar once again proving his stature with an extraordinary innings under immense pressure! Great support by Naseem, Pakistan right back in the match. Shaheen and the rest of the bowlers have it in them to restrict SL to low total and setup a win. Great game to watch!”

Ian Bishop said, “Master craftsman; Babar Azam superb once again,” followed by former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal who tweeted, “Brilliant batting @babarazam258 Amazing.”

Sri Lanka were 36-1 at stumps on day two for a lead of 40. Oshada Fernando was unbeaten on 17 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was on 3.

