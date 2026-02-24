‘Massive learnings for us’: Justin Sammons reflects on Zimbabwe’s adjustment to Indian conditions after 107-run loss to West Indies in Super 8 clash

West Indies' Akeal Hosein, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons admitted that the team faced a steep learning curve in Indian conditions after their 107-run loss to the West Indies in the Super 8 clash in Mumbai on Monday, pointing out that most of the squad had little prior experience playing in India.

Sammons said that only three members of Zimbabwe’s playing XI had previously featured in India, making the adjustment particularly challenging.

“There’s massive learnings for us,” Sammons said at the post-match presentation. “If we look at it, probably only three of our starting XI have played in India before. For eight players, it’s the first time. The conditions are completely different, the grounds are smaller, and the ball comes on better. We’ll take those learnings and move forward.”