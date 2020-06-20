Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19

Mashrafe Mortaza, a Member of Bangladesh’s Parliament, has been active in humanitarian work to fight the Covid-19 health crisis over the last few months. (File Photo) Mashrafe Mortaza, a Member of Bangladesh’s Parliament, has been active in humanitarian work to fight the Covid-19 health crisis over the last few months. (File Photo)

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mortaza, 36, a veteran of 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is, was reportedly unwell for the last couple of days and got tested on Friday. He is the first cricketer from Bangladesh to have contracted the virus.

He is currently in isolation at home.

“Bhaia (brother) has been suffering from fever for two days. Covid-19 test was conducted on Friday and we got the result today. He has been found positive for the virus. Bhaia is now staying in isolation at home in Dhaka. Please pray for him,” Mortaza’s younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza told United News of Bangladesh.

Mortaza had become a Member of Parliament from Narail constituency in 2018. Since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Bangladesh, Mortaza has been working to fight the health crisis in his constituency.

Covid-19 cases have crossed 100,000 in Bangladesh with over 1400 deaths.

