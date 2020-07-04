Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19 for second time in 15 days

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (File Photo) Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (File Photo)

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has tested Covid-19 positive for the second time in the span of 15 days.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news on Saturday, according to Cricbuzz. “There is no reason to panic. He will give another test on eighth (8 July) and he might be cleared at that point of time. In most cases the patient is cleared by 14 days but that is not mandatory. Someone might take more time,” he said.

On 20 June, Mortaza, in a Facebook post, had said that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

According to a BCB official, Mortaza was tested a few days back and the results came out positive again.

Mortaza is recovering at his home in Dhaka.

Mortaza had become a Member of Parliament from Narail constituency in 2018. Since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Bangladesh, Mortaza had been working to fight the health crisis in his constituency.

