Mashrafe Mortaza steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain

Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday. Mortaza said that the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday will be his last as captain.

“He is a national hero”

“He gives everything that he’s got”

“I’m stepping down as Bangladesh ODI Captain. As a player, I’d still try to give my best, if I get an opportunity. My best wishes to the next captain. I believe he’ll take our cricket to the next level. If I get an opportunity I’d try to help him with my experiences,” he told reporters.

“I believe every player deserves some time to take a decision about the game which is the most essential part of his life. The guy who has even played five matches also deserves that time. That little period to make a decision is very important.” he added.

Mortaza was one of the fastest bowlers in Bangladesh when he stepped on to the international stage. However, injuries coupled with regular surgeries on his knees buckled him down.

But it was his indomitable spirit which took the Tigers to the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup, beating England.

His decision to step down means that Bangladesh will now have to find a new captain for the one-off ODI against Pakistan on April 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Notable Achievements as Bangladesh captain-

– Series win vs India.

– Series win vs South Africa.

– World Cup Quarterfinal.

– Champions Trophy semi-final.

Cricket history will remember him as the man who took the Bangladesh ODI team to the next level.

