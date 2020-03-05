Mashrafe Mortaza: I decided this morning that this is enough

Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday. (AP/File Photo) Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday. (AP/File Photo)

Veteran cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday. The 36-year-old cricketer feels that it was the ‘right time’ as the country needs to bring in a new captain keeping the next edition of the World Cup in mind.

“Everyone on the outside thought it is the right time to bring a new captain keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind,” Mortaza told ESPNCricinfo in an exclusive interview.

The cricketer also mentioned that the decision was not pre-planned and termed it ‘professional’. He also stated that his decision will give the new candidate enough time to prepare for the showpiece event, which will be held in 2023.

“I decided this morning that this is enough. Till yesterday, I hadn’t taken this decision. I took a professional decision, so I would hope those who take the decision on the next captain, also take a professional decision. The new captain should be given enough time,” Mortaza said.

The Bangladeshi cricketer also hoped that the country’s cricket board should allow the new skipper to continue at least the next World Cup.

“I would hope that they remain strict with their decision, that the captain announced now will be our 2023 captain. It shouldn’t be like the captain gets changed less than a year before the World Cup. It has happened a lot in Bangladesh.”

The report also included that the former skipper has backed wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah or Tamim Iqbal as the ideal candidate to take charge of the helm.

Mortaza was one of the fastest bowlers in Bangladesh when he stepped on to the international stage. However, injuries coupled with regular surgeries on his knees buckled him down.

It was his indomitable spirit that took the Tigers to the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup, beating England.

