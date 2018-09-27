WATCH: Mashrafe Mortaza takes one-handed diving catch to dismiss Shoaib Malik

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik. (Source: AP) Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza on Wednesday took a sensational one-handed diving catch to script the dismissal of Pakistan’s veteran batsman Shoaib Malik in the do-or-die Super Four clash. The dismissal came in the 20th over when Malik flicked a full-length delivery from Rubel Hossain towards mid-on. The ball appeared to be traveling for a boundary when Mortaza halted its progress by jumping towards his left and picking up the catch with one hand.

The dismissal completely shifted the momentum in Bangladesh’s corner as it ended the 67-run partnership between Malik and Imam-ul-Haq. Malik’s departure left Pakistan reeling at 85/4 in the 240-run chase.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up four wickets in the innings as Bangladesh eventually bowled out the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side for 202, giving them a 37-run victory. Earlier, it was Mushfiqur Rahman who scored 99 runs in 116 balls and stitched a 144-run partnership with Mohammad Mithun to take his side to a competitive total, after Bangladesh lost three wickets for 12.

With the win, Bangladesh have entered the final of the Asia Cup and will face India on Friday in the title clash.

