scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Martin Guptill released from New Zealand contract

New Zealand's top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one day cricket, Guptill has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.

Martin Guptill has been released from NZC contract. (Twitter/Blackcaps)

Martin Guptill has become the third Blackcap cricketer to ask for a release from his contract in recent months after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme also opted to pursue other opportunities.

New Zealand’s top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one day cricket, Guptill, has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.

Guptill said he would still make himself available for New Zealand selection but was “realistic enough” to understand the need to consider his playing options.

“I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement on Wednesday.

“We understand Martin’s position,” said NZC chief executive David White. “He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the BLACKCAPS, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

“He leaves his contract with our best wishes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:59:26 am
Next Story

Monitor strong rooms, BJP may try to influence outcome: Cong HP in-charge

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 23: Latest News
X