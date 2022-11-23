Martin Guptill released from New Zealand contract

Martin Guptill has become the third Blackcap cricketer to ask for a release from his contract in recent months after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme also opted to pursue other opportunities.

New Zealand’s top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one day cricket, Guptill, has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.

Guptill said he would still make himself available for New Zealand selection but was “realistic enough” to understand the need to consider his playing options.

“I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement on Wednesday.

New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release @Martyguptill from his central contract so he can pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. https://t.co/C1vhAtj4Qz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022

“We understand Martin’s position,” said NZC chief executive David White. “He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the BLACKCAPS, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

“He leaves his contract with our best wishes.”