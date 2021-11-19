scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Martin Guptill surpasses Virat Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20Is

Martin Guptill, who surpassed India's Test and ODI captain during the second T20I of the three-match series, has 3248 runs to his name compared to Virat Kohli's 3227.

By: PTI | Ranchi |
November 19, 2021 9:03:56 pm
New Zealand's Martin Guptill in action against India. (AP)

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20Is.

Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20I of the three-match series. India’s Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli’s 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters’ standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.

