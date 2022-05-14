Maroof not to skip CWG despite authorities not allowing her infant daughter to stay in Village

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has decided against skipping the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite the organisers denying accreditation to her infant daughter and nanny to access the Games village.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that it had been decided that Bismah will play in the Commonwealth Games and her baby and nanny will stay at a hotel or residence outside the village.

“The baby and nanny will travel to Birmingham for the games but will not stay with her in the village as the organisers didn’t give permission as they don’t have a parental policy,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to share the travel, lodging and boarding expenses with Bismah in line with its Parental Support Policy.

The board had also shared 50 percent of the ticket fare for Bismah’s mother and baby, who accompanied her to the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

But during the World Cup, Bismah was permitted to have her baby and mother stay with her in her hotel room as the ICC regulations permitted this.

The PCB, meanwhile, also retained Bismah as captain of the white ball teams for the 2022/23 season.

Pakistan have an action-packed season in which they will play, at least, 25 matches with the schedules for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup yet to be announced.

Pakistan’s season begins by hosting Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20Is and three ODIs in what will be the first instance of ICC Women’s Championship matches being staged in Pakistan from later this month.

Bismah’s team will then head for Belfast to play hosts Ireland and champions Australia in a T20I triangular series from July 12-24 before they move to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 25 to August 8.

Bismah, the senior most player in the Pakistan women’s team, thanked the PCB for its continued support.

“I want to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its immense support throughout my career and especially in helping me strike the right work-life balance after the birth of Fatima,” She said.

“There was a time when I contemplated giving up on my passion of playing cricket, but the PCB ensured it never came to that with the introduction of the maternity policy, which has made the game as inclusive as it can be for the women in our country.

“I also want to thank my family and especially my husband, Abrar, who has been a great support throughout my career, and has provided me encouragement to continue to play for Pakistan.”