Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head centuries lift Australia to 330-3 on Day 1

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head posted unbeaten centuries in a 199-run stand to lead Australia to 330-3 against West Indies at stumps on day one Thursday of the second cricket test.

Labuschagne scored his third century in as many innings against West Indies and was 120 not out at Adelaide Oval.

Head was 114 not out after making his first test century on his home ground in the day-night match. Both teams made injury-enforced changes following Australia’s 164-run win in the series-opener in Perth last weekend. Marquino Mindley, one of three changes for the depleted West Indies, left the field with a hamstring strain after bowling just two overs on debut.

What a sensational day for our Aussies! And in particular, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, who both hit beautiful unbeaten centuries ❤️ #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/9JsmCI2GME — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 8, 2022

The Australians got on top early after stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Usman Khawaja shared a 34-run opening stand with David Warner (21) and 95 with Labuschagne for the second wicket before his dismissal for 62 triggered the only slight wobble in Australia’s innings. Part-time seamer Devon Thomas was the unlikely bowler to break the second-wicket stand, trapping Khawaja lbw from around the wicket on the first ball of the 42nd over. Khawaja was given out and immediately reviewed the decision, but the third umpire confirmed the dismissal and Australia was 129-2.

In the next over, former skipper Jason Holder took a return catch off his own bowling to dismiss Smith for a duck as Australia lost two wickets for two runs in 11 deliveries. But Labuschagne and Head counter-attacked in quick time, restoring Australia’s dominance.

Labuschagne cut Thomas to the point boundary to raise his 10th century in his 30th test, and third in succession in this series following his 204 and 104 not out in Perth. Head was next, reaching triple figures for the fifth time in a test with a driven boundary through mid-off, continuing his dominance through the off-side. His century came off 125 deliveries and contained 10 boundaries.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite cycled through seven bowlers in pursuit of a wicket on a pitch that favored the bat, with only Joseph (1-81), Holder (1-42) and Thomas (1-43) getting any rewards.