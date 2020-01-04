Marnus Labuschagne starts the decade with maiden double century

Marnus Labuschagne scored 215 in the first innings (Source: AP) Marnus Labuschagne scored 215 in the first innings (Source: AP)

Marnus Labuschagne scored his maiden double century in Test cricket at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday against New Zealand. Labuschagne got to his double century from 346 deliveries in the 135th over of Australia’s innings on Day 2. The Queensland batsman became the first No. 3 batsman to score a double ton since Steven Smith’s 215 against England in July 2015.

His double century helped Australia dominate in the first innings. He got out after scoring 215 runs from 363 deliveries including 19 fours and one six. Kiwi leg spinner Todd Astle took his wicket in the 140th over in the second session taking the catch off his own bowling.

Just when you thought Marnus Labuschagne’s summer couldn’t get any better… His first Test DOUBLE CENTURY! 🙌 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/AUSM2pHysd — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2020

This is also his first double hundred in first-class cricket. His previous best was 185. The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form since he replaced Smith as a concussion replacement. Since then, he has scored 1,130 runs in 14 innings at an average of 85 including four centuries and three half-centuries. Labuschagne’s last 10 innings: 11, 48, 14, 185, 162, 143, 50, 63, 19, 215.

Labuschagne also became the third Australian in a row to first double century in the decade. Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting scored the first double century of the decade in the 2000s and 2010s respectively.

The Queensland reached his 100 and 200 through outside edges of his bat in the third Test.

