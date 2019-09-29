No pants, no problems: Watch Marnus Labuschagne’s extraordinary run-out

Cricket doesn’t have any limitations when it comes to entertainment and Marnus Labuschagne provided one such moment to the crowd at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

During the match between Queensland and Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Cup, the Australian cricketer came up with a hilarious fielding effort.

The incident happened in the 29th over of the Victoria innings as Will Sutherland pushed the ball towards the cover region and tried to sneak a single. However, an alert Labuschagne was quick at the ball as he dived to grab the ball and threw it towards the keeper end.

The efficiency of Labuschagne resulted in Chris Tremain’s dismissal, who was well short of his crease, however, in the process the former lost control of his pants.

After electing to bat first, Queensland posted a challenging 322/9 on the board. Skipper Usman Khawaja anchored the Queensland innings as he scored 138 off 126 balls while adding 185 runs for the opening wicket with Sam Heazlett.

In response, Victoria got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Aaron Finch in the beginning and Will Sutherland towards the end showed some resistance but Victoria could only manage 168 on the board.