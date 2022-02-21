Marnus Labuschagne ready for spin challenge in Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne believes the only part that they don't have "cover for is spin" with regard to the upcoming tour to Pakistan. (AP)

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne believes the only part that they don’t have “cover for is spin” with regard to the upcoming tour to Pakistan. After thrashing England to retain the Ashes last month, Australia are now the no 1 ranked team in the world.

However, the Aussies are touring Pakistan after a gap of 24 years and Labuschagne rightly refers to the challenge of playing there as a big unknown. The South Africa-born naturalised Australian has emerged as one of their premier batsmen in Test match cricket along with his mentor Steve Smith. So it was no surprise that Labuschagne consulted Smith before preparing a batting track on a mat with aluminium and metal pieces to simulate spin conditions in his backyard.

Playing around with recreating spinning conditions in the backyard 🏏 pic.twitter.com/votnKELwCH — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 17, 2022

The Australian had posted video of this practice wicket on social media which garnered fair amount traction, mostly appreciating his innovative ways to prepare.

Labuschagne said, “One of the big factors when you go to England is that the ball hits the stumps from a shorter length”.

He also added, “You can’t really predict what it’s doing so you’ve got to come up with a plan and a method. That was the thought behind it”.

Australia will play three Test matches, three ODIs and one T20 match in Pakistan.