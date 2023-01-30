Marnus Labuschagne packs his luggage with coffee bags for tour of India

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne tweeted a photo of one of his luggage bags filled with coffee bags on Monday ahead of the Australian side travelling to India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar four-match test series.

The 28-year-old wrote, “Just a few KG of coffee on its way to 🇮🇳☕️🏏 Guess how many bags?”.

Earlier this month, Labuschagne had said that he can’t wait to engage in a “lovely game of chess” with Ravichandran Ashwin during next month’s Test tour of India after making required changes in his game to combat the ace spinner.

Australia, who haven’t won a Test series in India since 2004, will play four Tests in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

Labuschagne was dismissed twice by Ashwin even though he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia with 426 runs at an average of 53.25.

Just a few KG of coffee on its way to 🇮🇳☕️🏏 Guess how many bags? https://t.co/jH5IY3bqhj pic.twitter.com/bmkVrbxWjE — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 29, 2023

“I’ve changed some of my game because of what I’ve heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I’ve adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it. It’s going to be a lovely game of chess and I can’t wait for it.” The 28-year-old said he started his preparation for the India tour right after the 2020-21 home series.

The four-Test series also gains significance as it will decide table-toppers Australia’s opponents in the finals of the World Test Championship Final in June before they take on England in the Ashes.