‘Labuschagne has been in that sort of form for 2 yrs’: Hayden on AUS No.3 issue

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Taijul Islam of Bangladesh during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026, (James Ross/AAPImage via AP)

Australia legend Matthew Hayden pointed out batter Marnus Labuschagne’s ordinary form after Australia’s 9-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin, saying that he wanted Matt Renshaw to open while Travis Head is shifted down to Labuschagne’s No.3 spot. Labuschagne contributed just 1 and 31 in both the innings vs Bangladesh as the batter’s struggle for runs continued.

“I think you have to have a stating point. Who are we and where are we highlighting first? Is it one of the openers or is it the No.3 spot? Because the No.3 spot has been a big question. Marnus Labuschagne has been in that sort of form for 2 years. What’s going to change overnight, not only when we go to Mackay, but what’s going to change come that first Test in the Australian summer in proper?” he said to 7Cricket.