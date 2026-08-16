‘Labuschagne has been in that sort of form for 2 yrs’: Hayden on AUS No.3 issue

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Australia legend Matthew Hayden pointed out batter Marnus Labuschagne’s ordinary form after Australia’s 9-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin, saying that he wanted Matt Renshaw to open while Travis Head is shifted down to Labuschagne’s No.3 spot. Labuschagne contributed just 1 and 31 in both the innings vs Bangladesh as the batter’s struggle for runs continued.
“I think you have to have a stating point. Who are we and where are we highlighting first? Is it one of the openers or is it the No.3 spot? Because the No.3 spot has been a big question. Marnus Labuschagne has been in that sort of form for 2 years. What’s going to change overnight, not only when we go to Mackay, but what’s going to change come that first Test in the Australian summer in proper?” he said to 7Cricket.
“What I would do I think is put Travis Head at No.3 and then I would start to look for a refresh and a refit at that top of the order. I want some experience at the top. I want to see Matt Renshaw and I’ve been saying this for at least 12 months,” he added.
🗣️ “I want to see Renshaw (opening).”
– Matthew Hayden #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/bO1Bejb3kP
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 16, 2026
On Sunday, Bangladesh completed a stunning victory over Australia in the first test, securing its first win on Australian soil and only its second victory over top-ranked Australia. After making a vital half-century with the bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets for Bangladesh in the second innings to restrict Australia to a lead of just 56 runs, as the hosts were bowled out for 284 midway through the afternoon session at Darwin’s Marrara Oval.
Bangladesh suffered some early nerves in its chase when Josh Hazlewood (1-5) dismissed first-innings centurion Tanzid Hasan for a duck, but Shadman Islam (25 not out) and Mominul Haque (30 not out) held their composure to reach the target in 14.2 overs sparking wild celebrations within the contingent of Bangladesh fans seated behind the team’s dugout on the boundary.
Cameron Green scored his third test century, and his first in Australia, making a composed 104 from 201 balls to lead Australia’s resistance. It was a thoroughly deserved result for Bangladesh, which had outplayed Australia for much of the test after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.
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