Marnus Labuschagne slams fifth consecutive half-century, gets out in bizarre fashion

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne continued his good form as he slammed his fifth successive half-century on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Melbourne, helping the hosts reach 155/3 at tea.

Labuschagne, the world’s leading run-scorer for 2019, nervously played and missed from the first two balls he faced before compiling 63 and getting out in a bizarre fashion right before tea. The 25-year-old attempted to leave a Colin de Grandhomme delivery but the ball struck his elbow and ricocheted on to the stumps.

Labuschagne looked also looked set for another big score before his dismissal, having converted three of his previous four 50s into centuries.

In his last 12 innings, Labuschagne compiled 956 runs, bringing up three centuries and six half-centuries. Labuschagne’s last 12 innings: 59, 80, 67, 74, 11, 48, 14, 185, 162, 143, 50, 63.

Australia had reached 67/2 at lunch after New Zealand skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Joe Burns (0) and David Warner (41) departed in the first session.

Australia didn’t reach 100 runs until the 41st over, such was New Zealand’s dominance. New Zealand aimed a series of short balls at Steve Smith who was struck several times. Smith shared a 83-run stand with Labuschagne.

Australia lead the three-match series one-nil after claiming a 296-run win in the first Test in Perth. The final Test of the series will be played in Sydney starting on January 3.

