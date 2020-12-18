Marnus Labuschagne’s three lives: Dropped catches continue to haunt India in Australia

Marnus Labuschagne lived a charmed life during his knock on Day 2 of the 1st Test. (Screenshots)

Marnus Labuschagne, the only Australian top order batsman to reach double figures on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs India, was given at least two reprieves by Indian fielders.

The first let-off was in the 18th over, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith both new at the crease and the hosts tottering at 31/2 in reply to India’s first innings total of 244.

With Mohammed Shami persisting with a short-ish length and Labuschagne pulling him in reply, India had a chance when a mistimed pull went to Jasprit Bumrah at fine leg. But Bumrah bungled the catch and the ball popped out of his hands.

Dropped, again! Luck is with Marnus Labuschagne 👀pic.twitter.com/RseThp7IF5 — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

Then in the 23rd over, with Smith and Labuschagne both still batting, Prithvi Shaw dropped a catch as another of Labuschagne’s pulls turned out to be mistimed.

India continued their dominance with the wicket of Smith soon after, but Labuschagne continued holding one end up on Day 2, as Australia reduced their deficit to less than 200 by the middle of the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd