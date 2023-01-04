‘ICC should get rid off the soft signal’: Ben Stokes weighs in his opinion on the Marnus Labuschagne’s caught behind call in vs South Africa

Soft signal was the talk of the cricket town once again after Marnus Labuschagne was caught behind off Marco Jansen at first slip on day one of the third Test against South Africa, or so it seemed. The third umpire’s inspection of the replay would overturn the soft signal from the on-field umpire, believing that Simon Harmer had not completed the grab cleanly. A take South Africa players thought was indeed clean.
ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs,all the controversy is always around the soft signal given.
England Test captain Ben Stokes has now dived in the debate and suggested that the world cricket governing body should do away with soft signal. “ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given,” Stokes tweeted.
Former Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis was of the belief that it was out ‘especially because the soft signal was out’, as he put on Twitter.
At the centre of it all, Marnus Labuschagne himself had quite a bit to say on the matter. “Regardless of whether it’s caught or not, with the technology, there’s so many ones that people are adamant they have caught – and Simon said ‘I’ve caught that’ – and in the old rules of catching it, because you felt like your fingers are under it, absolutely, but with the new footage those are so scrutinised because you see so many angles,” he said. “Especially that side-on angle, makes it look really bad, then the front-on angle actually looks pretty good.