Selector Bailey defends including Labuschagne in Australia squad for South Africa tour

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has come under a lot of flak for his ordinary performances in Tests, most recently in the series against Bangladesh where he scored just 36 across 3 innings in the two matches. With the batter getting selected in the squad for the crucial 3 Tests against South Africa, set to begin on October 9, Australia selector George Bailey said that Labuschagne can still make a positive impact even though there was no guarantee that he’ll be in the playing XI for the 1st Test.

“We are not shying away from the fact that we’d like some more runs from Marnus. That’s clear, but we’re also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad. I think our batting group in its entirety, not just Marnus, probably hasn’t been functioning as successfully as we would like, but also not shying away from the fact that we’ve continued to win a lot of Test matches over that period. And that ultimately, I think that’s the key, isn’t it? Scoring more runs than the opposition that you’re playing the game in,” Bailey said on Monday.