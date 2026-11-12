Labuschagne snares 3 wickets. Can spin bowling put him in contention for BGT?

Marnus Labuschagne’s form with the bat might not be getting better, but he showed his utility with a stunning spell against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield. With innocuous leg-breaks, he grabbed three wickets in seven balls to have the visitors bundled out for 131 in Gabba.

He came onto bowl after bad light briefly suspended the game. The match resumed only after captain Labuschagne agreed to bowl only spin for the remainder of the day. The visiting batsmen would have expected the turn the match would take. His victims included all-rounder Beau Webster, the innings top-scorer for 54, who guided a leg-break to first slip, Matthew Kuhnemann caught and bowled to a ball that stopped on the surface, and Gabe Bell to another leg-break he edged to the slop cordon.

Although he was axed for the four-Test series against New Zealand later this month, spin-bowling utility, allied with experience and runs in subsequent domestic outings and general shortage of quality batters coming through the ranks, could put him back in contention for a recall. He managed only 12 runs in his lone outing after the ouster from the Test squad.

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However, he remains buoyant of forging a comeback, after a torrid run of 49 innings without a Test hundred, saw his inevitable expulsion. “You’re pretty aware as a cricketer … you use this as an opportunity to step back from the scrutiny, and being under the pump for probably two years now,” Labuschagne told the media on Tuesday.

He is no stranger to comebacks, and assured that he wouldn’t give up Test cricket all too soon. “You take this opportunity to come back and play for Queensland, enjoy your time here and find ways to win games for Queensland. Score runs, enjoy the games and I think my path back to the Australian team will work itself out,” he said.

“I’ve done it before, and I’ve got no doubt I will be back there. When? Who knows, but that’s the aspiration and desire. Right now, my feet are firmly fixed here with Queensland and doing whatever I can as a captain, batter, in the field and with the ball to help us win games.”

He deconstructed his failings. “When you’re thinking too much about yourself and your own performance, your focus tends to go down that path and not what the team needs. I think you look at those dismissals in South Africa, and some of them feel like they’ve come from a lack of clarity on what the team needed — and my own personal battle with scoring runs,” he said.

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“I’m going to score runs, and I’m going to miss some games. Over a long period of being in this limbo, and not doing enough, but just enough, it’s taken its toll a little bit. Two 37s in the first game (in South Africa), 39 in the second game all batting really well … but once you’re in and in that zone, you’re rushing that process. That’s not characteristic of me so far (in my Test career),” he added.