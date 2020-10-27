Give me 14 days with your wife: Marlon Samuels’ ugly reaction to Ben Stokes’ quarantine remarks

Marlon Samuels and Ben Stokes clashed in the T20 World Cup final in 2016. (Reuters)

Former West Indies allrounder Marlon Samuels has once again renewed his rivalry with England’s Ben Stokes when he slammed the England star while replying to a light-hearted comment about him.

Samuels also targeted Australia great Shane Warne as he made it clear that he was not all pleased with the remarks.

Stokes, who is currently playing in the IPL, recently spoke about the challenges and demands of staying in quarantine and joked that he wouldn’t wish it for his “worst enemy” Marlon Samuels.

The Rajasthan Royals star had to remain in quarantine in hotel rooms in Auckland and Dubai in recent months as part of the terms of travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like and I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Stokes recently told the TMS does the IPL podcast.

“I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked: ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was,” he had added.

Reacting to his words, Samuels took to Instagram and in a vile rant brought Stokes’ wife in a derogatory manner and also targeted Australian legend, Shane Warne.

“no white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simply means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone,” Samuels wrote on his Instagram story.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted to Samuels’s comments and expressed shock at the use of his words.

This is appalling @marlonsamuels … we are trying to stamp out racism … !! A bit of banter by ⁦@benstokes38⁩ should not lead to this … pic.twitter.com/QkdAAUKLWm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 27, 2020

The rivalry between Marlon Samuels and Ben Stokes goes back a long way when in 2015 the former mocked the Englishman with a salute. The pair once again clashed at the T20 World Cup final in 2016 when West Indies defeated England.

