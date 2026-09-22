World Cup-winner Mark Wood retires from international cricket

Fast bowler Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old and was an integral part of the England teams that won the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Wood has often been dogged by injuries throughout his career, and said that this time, he has “lost the battle” to come back from it. He further said that it was the “natural time” to retire at the end of his central contract with England.

“I’ve always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do,” Wood said in a statement. “Unfortunately this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the past year.”