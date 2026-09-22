World Cup-winner Mark Wood retires from international cricket

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Fast bowler Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old and was an integral part of the England teams that won the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Wood has often been dogged by injuries throughout his career, and said that this time, he has “lost the battle” to come back from it. He further said that it was the “natural time” to retire at the end of his central contract with England.
“I’ve always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do,” Wood said in a statement. “Unfortunately this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the past year.”
Wood further said that playing for England has been a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England,” he said.
“To travel the world, meet incredible people and play against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved.”
Wood finishes his 11-year international career with 119 wickets from 38 tests and 54 wickets in 38 T20s, with nine coming in England’s World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2022. Of his 80 wickets in 70 ODIs, 18 came at the 2019 World Cup where he topped speeds of 95 mph as England won the 50-over trophy for the first time.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.