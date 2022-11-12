Mark Wood on whether he will play the final against Pakistan and on watching England crush India in the semi-final. And what did Wood drink after India game?

Mark Wood, who couldn’t play in the semi-final against India, is a doubtful starter for the final against Pakistan on Sunday. But he says he will be ready in case his captain Jos Butler desperately needs him.

“If the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else,” Mark Wood said on BBC podcast “Good Pace for Radio’. “I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England.”

“I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game – I don’t know if I’ll be able to.” So, it does, look highly doubtful that he will be available for the final. Wood, who missed the entire summer with an elbow injury, starred in the recent series win against Pakistan in Pakistan.

He bounced out batsmen with pace, and in some ways helped Pakistan weed out the ‘weaklings’ from the middle order ahead of the world cup.

Wood’s Scooter Ride to breakfast in Adelaide

“I knew you were struggling … We meant to go to breakfast when we landed in Adelaide and the hotel was just 20 metres down the road but you were walking slowly and it was boiling hot and you were struggling – so we had to take a scooter!” Tymal Mills says.

“I was desperate to play, thought I had a chance when you went down. I had one practice session – I bowled more than normal. It was a good training day. I have been bowling well, feeling good. But I can understand why they went with Chris Jordan. CJ did well to bowl three overs together at the death,” Wood says.

Mark Wood on watching England beat India

Honestly in the end, I didn’t want the game (against India) to end. I just wanted to stay out there and keep watch8ing. It’s as if I wanted to be chasing 240 the way they were going on. First the bowling and then that batting; how good was it!

England prepare for the ultimate battle against Pakistan 💪#T20WorldCup #PAKvENG

Wood on the first 10 overs when India were just 66 for 2

The seamers lengths were excellent. Junior (Sam Curran) mix-up was good; Rohit couldn’t hit him off that length. Woakes got that good wicket of KL that bounced a bit. The lengths were good. We were rattling through the overs (over rate), the fielding was good, we were on it. We were rushing around, putting pressure on. Those 10 overs we were at at the level. Game against India semifinal is a massive game – you can easily be nervous or standoffish but the intensity was very good.

Wood on England’s batting

I can talk about it all night! I remember at one point, Hardik Pandya tried to get the crowd going and they did. Then Jos Buttler hit a four! It was a majority of Indian fan base, I loved how the way we took them on. There was no point, they took a back step. They played good cricketing shots. Jos hit one massive straight six down the ground. None down, it’s a proper performance, innit?!

On the Indian crowd

The Indians had a lot of Indian flags and the ones with all the random signs, and by the end, they were all on the floor. I remember half-way when they were batting, the guys and women were screaming behind us. When we were batting, they had gone quiet. It was a good indication of we doing well. By the end, the usual Indian crowd, raucous, had died down and only thing we could hear was Barmy Army. Nice to see them celebrating and enjoying.

In 3-4 years time, we will talk about the Adelaide night: remember that night when Jos did that. We will be talking abut it even after retirement. Jos doesn’t give that much but I can tell he was pleased.

How about that moment when they run four?! Laughs. How tired was Hales after that all-run four and he had to have a drink, didn’t he?!

Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final 💥 Who will come out on top at the MCG? 🏆

Wood on how he felt sitting out of the semifinal

I did the game fine. It was before that when I found out I wasn’t going to play – that was tough. I have been bowling, in good form … that hurt, it was most annoying thing as this was a big game – semifinal of world cup, they don’t come everyday in your life. It was hard.

There is so much trust in this dressing room. CJ (Chris Jordan) came in without many games behind his back but everyone trusted and backed him. It would have been the same had you (Tymal Mills) had come in. We have a squad who everyone knows what they can deliver, trust in their ability, and there is no selfish behaviour. It’s easy to say in podcast or tv interview but it’s genuine; everyone is scrambling for each other. I want to give back to you what you do for me. We all help each other. It’s a great place to be as a team. Me and Malan couldn’t run in. Your job doubled up last night, didn’t it? (Mills laughs).

Wood on Pakistan

They are dangerous team. Just like we are dangerous; they are a very dangerous side, with very good fast bowlers.

Tymal Mills: “Fingers crossed, we might have a medal around our neck! It will be something to tell family that we were world cup winners.”

What did Wood drink after the India game?

I saw the lads drinking beer and all that and I thought fancy if there is milk in the fridge. I had a glass of milk! I like milk! Is that weird?!