‘Started to think what to do if this doesn’t go well’: Mark Wood contemplating retirement after slow knee recovery

A slow recovery from a knee injury has cast doubts over whether England pacer Mark Wood would make a recovery good enough to once again be a part of the English setup. The 36 year old, who had returned to Test cricket after a lengthy layoff following an elbow injury and then a knee surgery missed out on the Ashes because of the injuries he was suffering from.

He was part of the first Ashes Test but his body broke down after he bowled eleven overs and was not a part of England’s overseas tour loss for the remainder. Wood now believes that it’s a delicate line between preserving his body and pushing too hard.