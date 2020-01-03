‘Why get runs for missing the ball?’: Mark Waugh suggests radical rule change in cricket

Steve Smith had an argument over leg byes in the 2nd Test vs New Zealand last week; Mark Waugh has suggested that leg byes be done away with altogether. Steve Smith had an argument over leg byes in the 2nd Test vs New Zealand last week; Mark Waugh has suggested that leg byes be done away with altogether.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh has suggested that the provision of leg byes be scrapped from all forms of cricket because batting teams should not be awarded runs for missing the ball.

“You know what, I’ve got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s,” Waugh said while commentating during a Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder on Thursday.

“That should not be two runs. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball,” Waugh added.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who was on commentary duty with Waugh, responded: “It’s just a part of the game.”

“And I’m changing it. I know it is. It doesn’t mean it’s right though,” Waugh replied.

“So you reckon every time it hits the pad? Why should you get a run? I know it’s a part of the game. But can we change it for the better? All cricket,” Waugh added.

Waugh said those who drafted the leg bye rule must have been a “pretty ordinary batsman.” “The idea of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a pretty ordinary batsman I’d say back in the heyday, back in the early 1900s,” he said.

Vaughan said: “If you go across the last few years there’s been so many changes in the game: T20 arrived, 100 balls is going to start in the UK, talk of five day Tests going to four, but I think the most revealing is Mark Waugh’s.”

“You should be on the MCC cricket committee. You have to be on there. With that kind of thought process. He’s got to be on. You’ll get a couple of trips to London every year. You’ll sit in that nice room at the MCC at Lords,” he added.

However, when asked if byes should also be done away with, Waugh replied in the negative.

“No, no byes is different. I’ll keep byes in. Then you don’t have to worry about whether the batsman has evaded the ball, played a shot at it? Leg byes nothing,” Waugh said.

“Because as a batsman you have a bat. The idea is to hit the ball with the bat. If you don’t hit it, sorry, you don’t get a run,” Waugh replied.

