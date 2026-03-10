‘Outlier in world cricket’: Former England batsman heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling performances at the T20 World Cup

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has hailed the bowling exploits of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, referring to him as an ‘outlier’ in the game for the manner in which he has bowled in a batsmen-friendly format like T20 cricket.

Butcher said that the 32-year-old’s ability to identify which balls to bowl when and execute them with pinpoint accuracy and perfection was incredible. Bumrah took 14 wickets in the T20 World Cup, with his best performance coming in the final, where he claimed 4/15 in four overs against New Zealand.

“He’s an absolutely outlier in world cricket at the moment, and maybe forever. People love doing the comparison thing of great bowlers from different eras, but nearly all of those guys didn’t have to contend with scoring rates as they are meant to be in T20 cricket, and therefore, it’s impossible to say whether or not they would have been or could have been as good as he is. He is absolutely outstanding.”