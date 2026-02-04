‘For India, that’s a disaster’: Former England player reacts to Pakistan’s decision to boycott IND match in T20 World Cup

With Pakistan announcing the boycott of the India match in the T20 World Cup due to the ouster of Bangladesh, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have a big situation in their hands. In case, the match does not go forward, there is expected to be a significant amount of financial losses involved.

Former England player Mark Butcher said that in case the match did not take place, it was going to be a disaster for India, the co-host of the T20 World Cup as well as the ICC due to the lucrative nature of the contest.

“Now Pakistan are in a situation, they are sort of a younger brother or a cousin of India and India pretty much gets its own way. It’s the most powerful and the wealthiest country in the world of cricket. And therefore, Pakistan basically have to suck it up. So when they had the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, you could see it coming from a mile off. That India were not going to go and play in Pakistan. So everything got rearranged and this is where my biggest problem comes in. When this stuff happens, it affects all of the other teams in the tournament because all of a sudden their program has to change, they have to fly out of the country to go and meet India in a place they want to play and everybody else has to fit in,” he said in Stick To Cricket podcast.