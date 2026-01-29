Mark Butcher on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup situation: ‘Have security concerns or whatever concerns about visiting a country…they should be scrapped’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Did ICC do right by removing Bangladesh from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup? Former English cricketer Mark Butcher said that this should be the “precedent” and something which has to be followed going forward when the team does not want to travel into the host nation of the ICC tournament.
“The ICC had a choice to make at that point – do they do what actually should happen from now on in? This is a precedent that I think is worth following, that when a team – whether it’s through their government or it’s off their own bat – have security concerns or whatever concerns about visiting a country for a tournament, then basically they should be scrapped and the next cab off the rank qualifies and you go ahead without them. That I think is the precedent,” Butcher said on the Wisden podcast.
The 53-year-old also took the example of India from last year, when the side did not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy and all of the games in which the Men in Blue particpated in were held in Dubai. “There have been a lot of pre-ceding events – not to this particular farrago – that have parallels,” said Butcher. “Obviously, the India Champions Trophy issue with Pakistan and how that ended up being resolved with India playing matches in Dubai, including the final. We’ve had tournaments, kind of re-jigged and re-arranged to accommodate one team or another throughout the history of the game of cricket, but perhaps not quite in the way that we’ve seen in recent times.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.