Mark Butcher on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup situation: ‘Have security concerns or whatever concerns about visiting a country…they should be scrapped’

Did ICC do right by removing Bangladesh from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup? Former English cricketer Mark Butcher said that this should be the “precedent” and something which has to be followed going forward when the team does not want to travel into the host nation of the ICC tournament.

“The ICC had a choice to make at that point – do they do what actually should happen from now on in? This is a precedent that I think is worth following, that when a team – whether it’s through their government or it’s off their own bat – have security concerns or whatever concerns about visiting a country for a tournament, then basically they should be scrapped and the next cab off the rank qualifies and you go ahead without them. That I think is the precedent,” Butcher said on the Wisden podcast.