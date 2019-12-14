Mark Boucher named South Africa head coach till 2023

Mark Boucher (File Photo) Mark Boucher (File Photo)

Mark Boucher has been appointed head coach of the South Africa team till 2023.

The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa interim director of cricket, former Test captain Graeme Smith, on Saturday.

ICYMI || CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA today announced the appointment of Mark Boucher as head coach of the @StandardBankZA Proteas and Enoch Nkwe as assistant coach at a well-attended Media Briefing at Newlands Read more – https://t.co/IANUkmbVW5 pic.twitter.com/ZGLia1jLwQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 14, 2019

Smith said, “I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit.

“With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena.”

Enoch Nkwe will assist Boucher, with the new coaching regime beginning with a strong test against England later this month.

Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, before retiring in 2012.

Jacques Kallis is reportedly set to be named batting coach of the team.

