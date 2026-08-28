‘Ridiculous’: SA all-rounder questions Anaya Bangar’s inclusion in women’s cricket

In March, Anaya Bangar, underwent gender affirming surgery. The former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer, who played with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, will now head to Australia to play Community Cricket. (Credit: Ananya Bangar/Instagram)

Veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has criticised Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to allow Indian trans athlete Anaya Bangar a pathway back through women’s cricket.

Anaya, whose father, Sanjay Bangar, is a former India all-rounder and was also the batting coach of the men’s team, earlier played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside Test-capped Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan. She underwent gender-affirming surgery in March this year.

Earlier this week, she received clearance to play women’s community cricket in Australia. In June this year, she reached out to Cricket Australia. In its reply sent on July 20, Cricket Australia told Anaya that while she could start playing community cricket immediately, she would have to fulfil testosterone-related eligibility criteria to qualify for ‘Elite Cricket’ like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).