Marizanne Kapp takes hat-trick, joins wife/teammate Dane van Niekerk in WBBL club record

South African fast bowler Marizanne Kapp, who registered her first ever hat-trick on Saturday against Melbourne Stars, became only the second Sydney Sixers and fourth Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) bowler to do so in the history of the tournament.

Advertising

To make the feat even more special, she joined her wife and teammate Dane van Niekerk, who took the first hat-trick for Sydney Sixers in 2017. Also featuring in the Saturday fixture, Dane brought up 2/18.

Hat-trick at Hurstville for Marizanne Kapp! ???? #WBBL05 pic.twitter.com/wipy0iTZTw — Rebel Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 26, 2019

Despite her own milestone, Kapp couldn’t help but praise her wife, who she married in July last year. Both Marizanne and Dane have two hat-tricks under their name, one International and one domestic. “I believe she has two, I think, if I’m not mistaken. She has two and now I have two as well. For some reason – you saw it here today – first ball she took a wicket. She makes it look very easy,” Marizanne was quoted by brisbanetimes.com as saying after the match.

As Marizanne bowled the penultimate over of the innings for Sydney Sixers, the 29-year-old made short work of Melbourne Stars’ tailenders, taking the wickets of Madeline Penna, Nicola Hancock and Holly Ferling. Marizanne got the first two wickets of the three by knocking over the stumps, followed by a leg before wicket.

Usually after a hat-trick, bowlers can be seen jumping and pumping their fists in the air in celebration. Marizanne, however, was her cool, expression-less self after completing the hat-trick. Even the wicketkeeper Katey Martin looked more excited than her after the hat-trick. “I just didn’t think I bowled that well today, but I’ll take it,” she said after the match.

Advertising

Her lack of celebration gave way to Twitter memes and reactions:

Live vision of Marizanne Kapp reacting to her hat-trick… ?? #WBBL05 pic.twitter.com/YvirbLkqZh — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) October 26, 2019

At Hurstville Oval, Marizanne Kapp has taken a hat trick for the @SixersWBBL! And this was her reaction ?? #WBBL05 pic.twitter.com/ByLnsN3UJ1 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 26, 2019

I love how she gets the hat-trick and her reaction is pretty much “whatever” Very on brand for Marizanne Kapp https://t.co/Ib5A569N3Z — Lucy Watkin (@lucywato_) October 26, 2019

Marizanne gave away just 16 runs in her quota of four overs and took three wickets overall. Melbourne Stars made 107 for 9 in the first innings. Only three batters scored in double digits. Mignon du Preez was the top-scorer with 44 runs from 47 deliveries including one four and one six.

Sydney Sixers chased down the total with ease. Skipper Ellyse Perry remained not out for 39 from 43 deliveries helping her side win the match by eight wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Marizanne was named ‘Player of the match’ for her hat-trick.