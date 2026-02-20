Why Marcus Stoinis looks at Yuvraj Singh as a ‘mentor’: ‘To a young overseas player coming to the IPL…’

Marcus Stoinis is among the foremost T20 all-rounders in the world and the Australian says that he had some help adjusting to the Indian Premier League (IPL) from one of the pioneers of the format. The 36-year-old said in a video on the ICC’s social media handles that Yuvraj was a mentor for him when the pair shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I played with Yuvraj Singh in the IPL. Although I was playing with him, I describe him more as a mentor. I was quite young, and he was obviously very experienced,” he said. Stoinis and Yuvraj played for the Punjab Kings in the 2018 season of the IPL. While it was only Stoinis’s third season in the tournament, it was Yuvraj’s 10th and penultimate IPL season.