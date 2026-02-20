Why Marcus Stoinis looks at Yuvraj Singh as a ‘mentor’: ‘To a young overseas player coming to the IPL…’

Marcus Stoinis said that Yuvraj Singh was a "very nice guy, very helpful".

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 20, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh and Marcus Stoinis shared a dressing room playing for Punjab Kings in the 2018 season of the IPL. (File Photo/AP Photo)Yuvraj Singh and Marcus Stoinis shared a dressing room playing for Punjab Kings in the 2018 season of the IPL. (File Photo/AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Marcus Stoinis is among the foremost T20 all-rounders in the world and the Australian says that he had some help adjusting to the Indian Premier League (IPL) from one of the pioneers of the format. The 36-year-old said in a video on the ICC’s social media handles that Yuvraj was a mentor for him when the pair shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“I played with Yuvraj Singh in the IPL. Although I was playing with him, I describe him more as a mentor. I was quite young, and he was obviously very experienced,” he said. Stoinis and Yuvraj played for the Punjab Kings in the 2018 season of the IPL. While it was only Stoinis’s third season in the tournament, it was Yuvraj’s 10th and penultimate IPL season.

ALSO READ | I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra’s father

“Super talented, elegant, powerful. Not the typical power that maybe is on highlight around the world today. It was a more relaxed, rhythmical power. Very nice guy, very helpful. I mean, to a young overseas player coming to the IPL, he was very good to me. Nothing but absolute respect,” added Stoinis.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, famously hitting six sixes in an over in a match against England in the tournament. He was then the star of India’s succesfull 2011 World Cup campaign, being declared player of the tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets.

In the IPL, Yuvraj was the captain of the Punjab Kings, then called the Kings XI Punjab, in the inaugural 2008 season. He spent three seasons with the franchise before moving to the erstwhile Pune Warriors India for two season. Yuvraj then spent a season each at RCB and Delhi Capitals, then called Delhi Daredevils before playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad for two seasons. He returned to the Punjab Kings in the 2018 season and played for Mumbai Indians in his final season in 2019.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Trump's Board of Peace: Why India took part in meeting as an 'observer'
Trump Board of Peace
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Pax Silica
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News