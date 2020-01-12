Watch: Marcus Stoinis’ record-breaking 147 anchors BBL’s highest opening partnership

Marcus Stoinis carried his bat after scoring 147 runs against Sydney Sixers (Source: Melbourne Stars/Twitter) Marcus Stoinis carried his bat after scoring 147 runs against Sydney Sixers (Source: Melbourne Stars/Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis broke D’Arcy Short’s Big Bash League (BBL) record of highest score in an innings with an unbeaten 147 against Sydney Sixers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Stoinis’s maiden T20 century was studded with 13 fours and eight sixes. He missed the 150 by just three runs after the umpire refused to signal no-ball after a probable above-waist full toss from Tom Curran.

Here are a number of records broken, feats achieved during the record-breaking innings:

# Stoinis’ 207-run partnership with Hilton Cartwright is the highest-ever opening BBL partnership and joint-fourth highest in T20 cricket. The previous best was scored by former Melbourne Stars openers Luke Wright and Rob Quiney. Wright-Quiney scored 172 runs against Hobart Hurricanes on January 9, 2012.

# The 30-year-old’s unbeaten 147 is now the third-highest score by an Australian batsman in T20 cricket. The first two scores belong to Aaron Finch (172 and 156).

# Melbourne Stars posted a total of 219/1 in the first innings. This is the third-highest total in BBL history. Also, a personal-best for Melbourne Stars. Hobart Hurricanes hold the record for highest total, 223/8 against Melbourne Renegades on January 12, 2017.

# Stoinis hit a total of 100 runs through fours and sixes. This is the highest by a batsman in BBL. Luke Wright and Ben McDermott hold the previous record scoring 86 runs through boundaries.

# Stoinis hit a total of eight sixes in the innings, second-highest for Melbourne Stars in BBL. This is also the joint third-highest number of sixes by a batsman in an innings in the league.

The Perth-born cricketer is currently the leading run-scorer of the league with 378 runs to his name. He played is last T20I for Australia over 10 months ago. He will be playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

