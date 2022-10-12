Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has been included in South Africa’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old pacer replaced all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after sustaining an injury in his left thumb during the recently concluded T20I series against India.

Jansen was initially part of the travelling reserves and will be replaced by pacer Lizaad Williams, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media release.

Jansen represented South Africa in just one T20I during their tour of India in June this year. He had taken one wicket and conceded 38 runs in the Rajkot match.

Jansen was part of the T20I squad in the recent series against India but didn’t get a game. He replaced Pretorius for the ODI series before finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

The lefty has represented South Africa in seven tests picking 37 wickets and scoring 200 runs. In two ODI’s he played he picked two wickets.

In his overall T20 career Jansen picked 17 wickets in 22 games at an economy of 8.16.

Advertisement

South Africa will play New Zealand and Bangladesh in warm-up games and begin their actual campaign against a qualifying team on October 24 in Hobart.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.