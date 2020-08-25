Marchant de Lange, former KKR pacer, scores Glamorgan’s fastest first-class century

Marchant de Lange's 62-ball century saved Glamorgan from the humiliation of an innings defeat. (Source: Twitter/@GlamCricket)

Marchant de Lange scored the fastest first-class hundred in Glamorgan’s 100-year history on Monday to keep his team’s hopes alive in their Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire.

The 29-year-old South Africa tail-ender, who has previously played for IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, hammered 113 off 78 balls to lift Glamorgan to a decent 261 in their second innings.

De Lange’s 62-ball century saved Glamorgan from the humiliation of an innings defeat.

After coming to the crease with the score at 60/8, the tail-ender clubbed nine sixes and six fours and shared a record ninth-wicket partnership of 168 from 118 balls with No.7 Dan Douthwaite, who scored 86 from 92 balls.

RECORD BREAKER 💥 Marchant de Lange scored the quickest century by a Glamorgan player in first-class cricket, reaching the milestone off just 62 balls 🤯 113 off 78, 6 fours and 9 sixes!#GoGlam #NORvGLAM 📺 Watch the highlights here 👇 pic.twitter.com/MIVvf157Au — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) August 24, 2020

De Lange, who averaged 15 with the bat in first-class cricket before Monday, believes his ‘simple’ technique allowed him to succeed.

“I’m a tail-ender so I try to keep it simple, just try to get bat on ball and play to my strengths and clear the rope, that’s my goal. It’s incredible from a personal point of view,” de Lange told BBC Sport Wales.

“It’s amazing to be in the record books, I just wanted to contribute to the team. I just tried to play ball by ball, I wasn’t aware of any of that. There’s no secret to my batting, I try to see the ball, hit the ball, keep it simple.”

🏏Fastest 💯 ever for Glamorgan❗️ “There’s no secret, it’s ‘see ball, hit ball’” Marchant de Lange tells @BBCSportWales how he smashed a century off 62 balls 🆚 Northants to break the county record pic.twitter.com/6I1NDFoKy3 — Nick Webb (@nickwebb2017) August 24, 2020

After Northamptonshire had posted 332 in their first innings, Glamorgan struggled in their first innings and posted 259 on the scoreboard. De Lange’s heroics with the bat put Glamorgan in a decent position as he helped set a target of 187 for their opposition.

Northamptonshire finished the third day on 62/1, needing another 127 runs to win, but the first session on the fourth day on Tuesday was hampered due to rain in Northampton.

